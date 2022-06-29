Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan sleeps with the fishes, and fittingly, this week’s episode of “WWE NXT 2.0” also struggled to keep its head above water in terms of ratings. Wrestlenomics released the numbers for Tuesday night’s airing of the program and the show came in with an average viewership of 570,000, down 11% in total viewership from last week’s episode. The key demographic took a hit too, as the total viewership saw a 39% drop, accruing an average audience of 143,000. This was a big decrease from last week’s year-high of 235,000.

“NXT” came in at #42 for cable originals in the 18-49 demo for that evening, and if you include broadcast primetime, it placed at #59. The heavy-hitter as usual for Tuesday was “America’s Got Talent” on NBC, which came in at #1 overall with 6 million viewers and a demographic rating of 0.64 P18-49,

This number is down from last year too. The 6/29/2021 episode of “NXT” had an average viewership of 636,000, which puts this year’s episode down by 56,000. The demographic rating was also down by a 0.02 P18-49 rating. And the discrepancy isn’t even as small as it seems — last year’s episode also had to compete against the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, specifically a crucial Game 4 matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last night’s e”NXT” not only featured the implied murder of Donovan, but had Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade kicking off the show with a victory that puts them in the number one contendership for the “NXT” Tag Team Titles. They’ll face Toxic Attraction at next week’s Great American Bash. We also saw Giovanna Vinci get the win against Ikeman Jiro in singles action, and the main event saw a returning Nikita Lyons get the disqualification win against “NXT” Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The closing segment involved a tense showdown between Cameron Grimes and the “NXT” Champion Bron Breakker that ended with Grimes standing tall before he challenges Breakker at Great American Bash.

