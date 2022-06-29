Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been officially written off WWE TV.

During the June 28th episode of “NXT 2.0,” in a segment, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks are on a bridge, where D’Angelo implies that Two Dimes has passed away and tosses Dimes’ leather jacket into the water and says that Dimes is now “sleeping with the fishes.”

As noted, Dimes was released from WWE on June 11th due to a policy violation. Despite his release, for the last two weeks, Dimes was on TV due to NXT’s advanced taping schedule.

He was signed with the mid-March WWE Performance Center Class that also featured Lorenzo, Roxanne Perez, Sloane Jacobs, and Arianna Grace. He made his WWE in-ring debut on the April 8th edition of NXT Level Up, where he and Lorenzo lost to Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

Before signing with WWE, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan wrestled as Cole Karter in the indies. As Karter, he wrestled several matches on both AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

Below is the segment:

