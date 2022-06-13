WWE has released NXT star Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Donovan was released on June 11 due to a “policy issue.” It was not a budget or creative decision.

Meltzer noted that Donovan was told he might be brought back to WWE in a year.

Donovan’s release was also confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

Before his WWE release, Donovan was part of Tony D’Angelo’s stable on “NXT 2.o.” Earlier this month, on June 4 at “In Your House,” Donovan, D’Angelo, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo had defeated Legado del Fantasma. Since Legado del Fantasma lost, they had to join D’Angelo’s stable.

Donovan was signed with the mid-March WWE Performance Center Class that also featured Lorenzo, Roxanne Perez, Sloane Jacobs, and Arianna Grace. He made his WWE in-ring debut on the April 8 edition of NXT Level Up, where he and Lorenzo lost to Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

Before signing with WWE, Donovan wrestled as Cole Karter in the indies. As Karter, he wrestled several matches on both AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

Stay tuned for more updates on Troy Donovan’s release.

