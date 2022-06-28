Welcome to WrestlingINC.com’s WWE NXT 2.0 Viewing Party! Our live coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Here’s what’s in store for tonight:

Bron Breakker Confronts Cameron Grimes

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance — NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, Number One Contenders Match

Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

Xyon Quinn vs. Sanga

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikeman Jiro

– The show begins and our commentary team of Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett welcome us to tonight’s show. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance’s music hits and out they come through the crowd and it’s time for our opening contest of the evening.

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance — NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, Number One Contenders Match

Jade and Carter start this one off. Jade backs Carter up to the corner, Carter reverses momentum and they break. We’re shown NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose alongside the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane of Toxic Attraction are shown in the Toxic Lounge, keeping a close eye on this one. Carter trips Jade to the mat, leaps to the top turnbuckle, walks the ropes and nails Jade with an arm drag before making the tag to Chance, who lands an arm drag of her own and goes for the cover but Jade kicks out. Jade slams Chance and goes for a quick cover but Chance kicks out. Jade with a snapmare then a sliding kick to the chest and makes the tag to Perez, who clocks Chance with a pair of forearms then scoops and slams Chance before making the tag back to Jade.

Jade trips chance to the mat with a leg sweep and goes for the cover but Chance lifts the shoulders as Jade tags out to Perez. Chance evades Perez and makes the tag to Carter, who cracks Perez with a pump kick then a swinging neckbreaker before going for the cover but Perez kicks out. Carter slams Perez to the mat, makes the tag to Chance, who comes flying over the top rope and nails Perez with a senton into a cover but Perez kicks out after a two-count. Perez knocks Chance back and makes the tag to Jade, everyone’s in the ring, Perez tosses Carter out, she and Jade hit a double slam on Chance, Jade goes for the cover but Chance kicks out. All four competitors come face-to-face in the ring, Jade and Chance spill to the outside, Perez looks to dive on everyone but Carter sneaks back in the ring and lays her out with a lariat and tosses her out of the ring as we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Carter and Perez are battling it out in the ring. Carter applies a two-legged Boston Crab before quickly transitioning into a single leg version. Carter drags Perez to the corner and makes the tag to Chance, who then also applies a double-legged crab. Perez rolls Chance back into a pin attempt, Chance jumps out and reapplies the submission but Perez kicks Chance off and makes the tag to Jade, who clears house. Jade cracks Carter, who was just tagged in, with a step-up enziguri and goes for the cover but Carter kicks out. Carter drills Jade with a super kikc and she and Jade hit each other with simultaneous super kicks that knock each other down. Jade makes the tag to Perez, Carter looks to make the tag to Chance but Chance is down. Carter wallops Perez with a super kick and Chance is back on the apron and Carter makes the tag. Chance and Carter look for their double team finisher but Jade knocks Carter off the apron and Perez goes to the middle rope and plants Chance with Pop Rox for the 1-2-3!

Winners – Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

– After the match, it’s announced that Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will challenge Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at The Great American Bash, next week.

– We then see Roderick Strong, Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp and the NXT Tag Team Champions, Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine, backstage. Strong apologizes to the Creeds and everyone hugs it out.

– Back at the ringside area, Giovanni Vinci makes his way down to the ring and he’ll face Ikeman Jiro, after the break.

– Back from the break, Nikkita Lyons approaches Toxic Attraction, who were with McKenzie Mitchell. Rose challenges Lyons to a match, later tonight. Lyons accepts and Toxic Attraction storm off.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikeman Jiro

Vince tosses Jiro to the corner right as the bell sounds. Vinci applies an armlock, Jiro slides out but Vinci trips him to the mat and stomps on Jiro’s back. Jiro kips up and goes for a clothesline but Vinci ducks and plants Jiro with a German suplex. Vinci sends Jiro to the corner and lights him up with a pair of chops to the chest. Vinci goes up top and plants Jiro with a tornado DDT then scoops and plants him with a massive sit-out powerbomb for the three-count!

Winner – Giovanni Vinci

– We then see footage of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs’ NXT UK Tag Team Championship win from earlier this week and we’ll hear from the champions and Fallon Henley, after the break.

