Nathan Frazer seemed to be on a roll when he defeated Santos Escobar on the June 7 episode of “NXT 2.0,” until his momentum was halted by an untimely injury.

During the live telecast of Tuesday’s show, Frazer confirmed via Twitter that he’s dealing “with a little injury right now” but he expects to return to action imminently. Frazer didn’t disclose details of his injury. One can assume he suffered the injury in a match against WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes at the NXT live event in Tampa on June 10.

Dealing with a little injury right now, I’ll be back before you know it👊🏻🙏🏻#WWENXT — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) June 29, 2022

After moving over from NXT UK to NXT in May, Frazer got off to an impressive start with wins over the likes of Grayson Waller, Wes Lee and Escobar. His only televised loss came against Cameron Grimes on the May 31 episode of NXT 2.0.

Frazer is one of the prized pupils of Iowa’s Black & Brave Academy, which was established by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave in 2014. After a successful stint on the indies as Benjamin Carter, Frazer had a brief run with AEW in 2020, wrestling on their YouTube shows for several months. Despite turning heads with an impressive outing against Scorpio Sky on the September 22, 2020 episode of “Late Night Dynamite” on TNT, Frazer was never signed to a full-time AEW contract. Thereafter, he wrestled a one-off match for IMPACT Wrestling against Chris Sabin in October 2020, until he was finally signed by WWE and assigned to the NXT UK brand.

The self-proclaimed “Prodigy of Pro Wrestling” has already teased a future on-screen alliance with Rollins, and WWE has been acknowledging Frazer as Rollins’ student. Prior to Frazer’s NXT debut match, Grayson Waller called out the 23-year-old Brit for lacking personality and trying to make a name off of being Rollins’ student. This led to Frazer explaining why he’s “not shy to broadcast” to the world that he was trained by Rollins.

“At the end of the day, I learned how to do this from one of the best performers of this or any generation and I happen to think that’s pretty cool,” Frazer said via social media. “Because his legacy won’t necessarily be just all the accomplishments and accolades he’s got, it’ll be all the information that he’s passed down on the future generations and what that generation can do with the information.

“And make no mistake pal, I am damn proud to be a part of Seth Rollins’ legacy,” Frazer told Waller ahead of his NXT debut last month.

