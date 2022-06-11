NXT 2.0 has returned to live events.

WWE’s NXT brand held its first live event on March 7, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event took place on 6/10 from the University Area CDC in Tampa, Florida.

Full results for the show can be found below:

* Bron Breakker (C) def. Grayson Waller — NXT Championship

* Carmelo Hayes (C) def. Nathan Frazer — NXT North American Championship

* Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) (C) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) — NXT Tag Team Championship

* Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jane) (with Mandy Rose) (C) def. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez — NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

* Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Javier Bernal def. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro (with Tony D’Angelo, Two Dimes & Stacks)

* Giovanni Vinci def. Dante Chen

* Solo Sikoa def. Xyon Quinn

* Ivy Nile def. Lash Legend

* Wendy Choo interrupted a promo from Tiffany Stratton.

* Shawn Michaels began the show and announced The Carmelo Open Challenge, which continues tonight (6/11).

Following his successful title defense over Grayson Waller in the evening’s main event, NXT Champion Bron Breakker sent the fans home happy with a heartfelt thank you, following the company’s first live event in over two years.

“Thank you guys so much for coming out tonight. Tonight is a history-making moment, tonight was the first time NXT 2.0 has been on the road in over two long years. We love each and every one of you, we performed our heart out for you tonight. We cannot wait to come back. And don’t forget, no matter what, ‘We are NXT!,'” Breakker closed the show with.

NXT 2.0’s upcoming live event tour schedule can be found below:

* Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, FL.

* Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL.

* Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, FL.

* Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, FL.

* Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL.

* Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL.

* Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, FL.

