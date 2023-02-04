NXT Vengeance Day Live Coverage (2/4): Bron Breakker Faces Grayson Waller, Wes Lee Vs. Dijak, New Day Competes

Tonight's show will be the developmental brand's first outside of Orlando since the 2022 Stand & Deliver event, as Bron Breakker headlines by defending his "WWE NXT" Championship against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage, with Waller aiming to win his first title in WWE.

The New Day have the odds stacked against them as they will be putting their "NXT" Tag Team Championships on the line against Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, Pretty Deadly, and Chase University members Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.

The "NXT" Women's Tag Team titles will also be on the line with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

In singles action, Dijak will be hoping to continue his dominant run since his recent return to the brand as he challenges Wes Lee for the North American Championship, while Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will also continue their rivalry in a two-out-of-three falls match as they aim to prove once and for all who is the better man.

Finally, Roxanne Perez will be defending her "NXT" Women's Championship against both Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin. The two Toxic Attraction members might be good friends, but there have been subtle hints recently that their bond is being tested by this opportunity, which the champion will be aiming to exploit.