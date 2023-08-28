WWE Raw Live Coverage 8/28 - Falls Count Anywhere Bout, Ludwig Kaiser Collides With Chad Gable

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 28, 2023, coming to you live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee!

Before she squares off with Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage at WWE Payback this coming Saturday, Becky Lynch will be going one-on-one with Stratus' ally Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere bout. Stark and Lynch each hold a win over one another in their past two televised encounters, with the former emerging victorious at July 10 and the latter picking up the win on July 24.

After scoring a count out victory over Imperium's GUNTHER last week, Chad Gable will be going head-to-head with the reigning Intercontinental Champion's teammate Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser has a lot riding on tonight's match, as "The Ring General" has made it clear that he was not impressed with Kaiser or Giovanni Vinci.

New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will be taking on Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders in a rematch from August 7. During that night, not only did Woods and Kingston make their long-awaited return, but the pair defeated The Raiders in relatively quick time. Elsewhere, Tommaso Ciampa looks to even the score with Bronson Reed as the two face off and look to settle their issues once and for all.

Additionally, the aforementioned GUNTHER, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes are all advertised to be in town tonight according to WWE's event page.