WWE Raw Live Coverage 8/7 - We Hear From Becky Lynch And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 7, 2023, coming to you live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota!

Before she collides with Trish Stratus on next week's "Raw" in a rematch from WWE Night of Champions, Becky Lynch has something to get off her mind tonight. The issues between the pair have been well documented over the past few months, and the WWE Hall of Famer came out on top as the victor of their first bout.

Although nothing else has been made official for tonight's show, WWE SummerSlam 2023 is now in the history books and the ripple effects of the Premium Live Event will surely be felt as the fallout begins. Cody Rhodes could possibly be providing an update on what's in store for him in light of his win over Brock Lesnar, even teasing such over on his Twitter page.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Women's World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER are also all slated to be in town as per WWE's event page.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video featuring highlights from each match on the SummerSlam card.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett then greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring.