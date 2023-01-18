Injury Update On Xavier Woods

Despite being one half of the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions, Xavier Woods has been out of action since December 27 — with his most recent match coming alongside New Day partner Kofi Kingston against Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on a live event. It was previously reported that Woods had been out of action due to injury, which has since been confirmed by Kingston. In an interview with the "New York Post," the former WWE Champion revealed that Woods is in the process of "getting better and better," and that this time off is being utilized to ensure that Woods comes back completely healthy.

While Woods has been out of action, Kingston has competed both on TV and off — including two non-televised singles matches against both members of Pretty Deadly, the team they defeated to win the "NXT" tag belts. Kingston addressed Woods not being an active wrestler during this period. "We are able to progress our storyline and let him rest and recover," Kingston said. "He'll be good in no time. He's made a lot of progress already."

It was announced on Tuesday's episode of "NXT" that Woods and Kingston will be defending their "NXT" Tag Team Championship against both Pretty Deadly and Gallus at Vengeance Day in a triple threat match, which would be Woods' first match in over a month. While they and Pretty Deadly are no strangers to each other, this will be the first time New Day and Gallus step in the ring together.