New Day Tag Title Defense Added To WWE NXT Vengeance Day

The "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championships will be on the line at the NXT Vengeance Day show. On February 4, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day will be defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) in a triple threat tag team match. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championships to The New Day at last month's NXT Deadline show.

Kingston and Woods aren't the first main roster stars to make a significant string of appearances on "NXT" recently, with former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews having recently joined the fray on NXT. Even more recently, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made a surprise appearance on last week's "NXT: New Year's Evil" special episode to attack The Creed Brothers.

Their current reign with the titles is The New Day's first reign with the NXT Tag Team Championships. The team was formed on the main roster, and that in addition to Kingston having never been a regular on NXT, made them winning NXT's tag titles a highly unlikely occurrence.

After winning the tag titles at Deadline, The New Day became the third-ever Tag Team Triple Crown winners in WWE history. They're the first team to have ever completed the Triple Crown with the NXT Tag Team Championships. The first two teams to complete the Triple Crown are The Revival (now known as FTR) and The Street Profits, with both teams starting with the NXT tag titles and completing their Triple Crown with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.