WWE Main Roster Star Ambushes Creed Brothers On NXT

On Tuesday's "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil," former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made his return to "NXT," and attacked The Creed Brothers.

Julius and Brutus Creed have been feuding with Indus Sher, the duo of Sanga and Veer Mahaan. When The Creed Brothers were in the ring, waiting for Indus Sher, only Sanga came out. He told them that Mahaan was not there, so Julius said that they wouldn't just fight him and as he said that, Mahal came out and attacked him.

While that happened, Sanga delivered a chokeslam to Brutus on the ring steps. Mahal hit Julius with the Khallas and grabbed the mic, telling them that while Sanga and Mahaan fight for respect, he doesn't. Later in the show, Mahal and Brutus went one-on-one with each other and the match ended with Mahal getting the win.

Before making his return to "NXT," Mahal was a member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster. Mahal was last on "SmackDown" on November 11, 2022, where he was defeated by Braun Strowman in a "SmackDown" World Cup First Round match.

Mahal's first "NXT" run was between 2011 and 2012 and his last "NXT" match before tonight was against then "NXT" Champion Seth Rollins in a title match. While he never did hold the "NXT" title, Mahal did make up for it while on the main roster as he held both the WWE Championship and the WWE United States title, with one run of each title.

