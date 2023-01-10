WWE NXT: New Year's Evil Live Coverage (01/10) - NXT Title Match, #1 Contenders Battle Royale, Tony D'Angelo Vs. Dijak And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil" on January 10, 2023!

Bron Breakker will be putting his "NXT" Championship on the line against Grayson Waller. Waller earned himself a shot at Breakker's title after defeating Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, JD McDonagh and Joe Gacy in the inaugural Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at "Deadline" last month. Tensions between on the pair have been on the rise since then, with Waller notably catching Breakker off guard after Breakker speared him as he wore a metal plate across his chest (in a similar fashion to what Bret Hart did to Goldberg in WCW). Will Breakker be successful in his first title defense of 2023, or will the "NXT" Universe see a new champion be crowned tonight?

The new number one contender for Roxanne Perez's "NXT" Women's Champion will be determined tonight, as twenty women will square off with one another in a high stakes Battle Royale. The winner will go on to face Perez at "Vengeance Day" next month. Perez earned the right to call herself titleholder after defeating Mandy Rose on the December 13 episode of "NXT". Who will be next in line to face Perez?

"The Don" Tony D'Angelo looks to settle his differences once and for all with Dijak tonight. The two men have both been vying for Wes Lee's North American Championship over the past few weeks, and Lee promised the winner of the match a future title shot last week. Elsewhere, Pretty Deadly has been under the thumb of New Day over the past couple of weeks in order to earn themselves a chance to reclaim the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. They seemed to have found a way to do so, and will be participating in a Gauntlet Match as part of their efforts to achieve their goal. Will they be able to become the new number one contenders?

The Creed Brothers will finally have their chance to get their hands on Indus Sher tonight after weeks of animosity between the two teams. Additionally, Charlie Dempsey will go one-on-one with Hank Walker (with his mentor Drew Gulak at ringside). Gulak has taken a liking to Walker over the past few weeks, and even asked him to come to The Drew Gulak Invitationals a couple of weeks ago. Which man will come out on top?