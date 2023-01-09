Backstage News On Pretty Deadly's Work At WWE Live Events

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, the tag team known as Pretty Deadly, worked their first-ever main roster Live Events over the weekend. On Saturday night, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Prince in a singles match, and on Sunday, Kingston defeated Wilson in a singles match as well. Xavier Woods was at ringside for both matches, however, he is reportedly injured, leading to him not competing in the ring over the weekend.

PWInsider has stated that WWE reportedly believes the two former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions did a "Great job" over the weekend in their singles matches against Kingston. Despite management seemingly being pleased with their performances, there has been no word on if the duo will be heading to "WWE Raw" tonight in Birmingham, Alabama. Over the past few months, talents from "NXT" — both men and women — have wrestled on "Main Event," which is the show WWE tapes before "WWE Raw" and airs on Hulu later in the week.

Pretty Deadly have yet to compete on WWE's main roster as they have been part of the "NXT" and "NXT UK" brands since signing with the company in the first half of 2020. Over their nearly three years with the company, Pretty Deadly has become one of only two teams in WWE history to hold both the "NXT UK" and "NXT" Tag Team Championships — recently losing the "NXT" Tag Team Championships to the New Day. Since their loss to New Day at "NXT" Deadline, New Day have sought to receive an opportunity to win their titles back, however, they have been unsuccessful to this point.