Kofi Kingston Sees This Similarity Between Pretty Deadly And The New Day

The New Day is one of the most accomplished teams in WWE history, and this past weekend at "NXT" Deadline, they added to their already-stacked resume. In their first match in "NXT" as a team, Kofi Kingston — setting a new WWE record — and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Kingston offered his thoughts on the former titleholders and if he sees the two teams stepping back into the ring again.

"Pretty Deadly is so talented," Kingston said. "They're going to be even bigger than they are now. It's all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced Superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we're here for it. We want them to flourish. That's what we're here to do, and I'm looking forward to mixing it up with them again."

Pretty Deadly had already been successful in the tag team ranks across WWE prior to their reign as "NXT" Tag Team Champions. In 2021, the duo became "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions. They hold the distinction of being one of only two teams in WWE history to hold both the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Championships; Mustache Mountain was the other.

Kingston also revealed what impressed him about Pretty Deadly and how that correlates to what makes The New Day special. "During the match with Pretty Deadly, I was impressed by their connection," Kingston said. 'That's what has made us so special. Me, Woods, and E — we have a connection unlike any you've ever seen in WWE. You can't compare us to anyone in wrestling history. We've done it in a way nobody else has, and we are very proud of that."