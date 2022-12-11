Kofi Kingston Broke An Impressive WWE Record At NXT Deadline

Last month, The Usos shattered the record for the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, defeating the previous record holders, The New Day. However, while New Day were dethroned, it didn't take long for one member to bounce back and make WWE history once again on his own.

At NXT Deadline, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston challenged Pretty Deadly for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships after their shocking arrival to the brand this past Tuesday. At the respective premium live event, they added more gold to their collection, unseating the dominant champions of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. Following the New Day's victory over Pretty Deadly at "NXT" Deadline, the longest-tenured of the legendary trio, Kofi Kingston, earned a different tag team record.

With New Day's new acquisition of the "NXT" Tag Team Championships, Kingston now has the most Tag Team title reigns in WWE history. Eclipsing WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Booker T with 14, Kingston officially racked up his 15th tag team championship overall. Besides teaming with Woods and Big E for a large number of his reigns, Kingston also won tag team gold with CM Punk, Evan Bourne, and R-Truth.

Kingston's long-time partner Xavier Woods also moved up in history as well, now tied with WWE Hall of Famer Kane for the third-highest record of 12. With their win at NXT Deadline, Kingston and Woods also became Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in the modern era of WWE, as former "Raw," "SmackDown," and now "NXT" Tag Team Champions. In addition, it appears the New Day's stint in "NXT" will continue on a bit longer, as the two currently hold the brand's only Tag Team titles for the men's division.