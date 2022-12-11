Shawn Michaels Clarifies The New Day's WWE Status After NXT Title Win

The New Day surprised many WWE fans when they appeared on the December 6 episode of "WWE NXT" to confront "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. As they engaged in a war of words, it didn't take long before a first-time-ever clash was booked for NXT Deadline. The four men attempted to steal the show on December 10 before New Day scored the victory to win their first "NXT" tag team titles. Fans are now wondering what this means for both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods going forward.

WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels addressed the topic during the NXT Deadline post-show media press conference. He revealed that they weren't sure what they would be able to do upon bringing New Day into "NXT," and plans still aren't finalized. As it currently stands, the "NXT" Tag Team Championship is expected to be represented on "SmackDown" when Kingston and Woods appear on their home brand.

Looking forward to the next "NXT" premium live event in February, Michaels said it remains to be seen what New Day's status will be by then. "The thing is, I'm thinking about Vengeance Day, but that isn't, obviously, finalized, but I absolutely have to think about selling those tickets in Charlotte and finding out what we can do to best help that," Michaels said. "At this point right now, I can't say that I know that New Day is going to be a part of that, but I can promise you I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that they are because that's something that's going to be beneficial in making that premium live event in Charlotte something special."