Shawn Michaels Confirms Location Of Next WWE NXT PLE

During the media call held on Thursday ahead of NXT Deadline, WWE SVP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels confirmed NXT's next premium live event, NXT Vengeance Day, will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets for NXT Vengeance Day will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, December 16, on Ticketmaster.com.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, nearly all of NXT's PLEs have taken place in Orlando at Full Sail University and later the WWE Performance Center. This year's NXT Stand and Deliver took place in Dallas, Texas, during WrestleMania 38 weekend. That marked the first NXT PLE outside of Florida since February 2020 when NXT TakeOver emanated from Portland, Oregon.

"For more than two years, we have heard the requests from the WWE Universe to bring NXT back on the road, and that day has finally arrived," Michaels said in a press release issued by WWE. "At NXT Vengeance Day, we look forward to delivering an incredible night of action that our fans in Charlotte and those watching live around the world will never forget." It was also noted that this will be NXT's first PLE to take place in North Carolina.

While no matches are advertised yet, WWE says the "biggest superstars from NXT" will be in action including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, North American Champion Wes Lee, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, plus Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase, Grayson Waller and "many others." Those names are subject to change as NXT Deadline airs this Saturday on Peacock.