Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

- Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" Pre-show opens live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She's joined by Sam Roberts and Mansoor, who play the heel & face roles against each other. The panel goes over tonight's card. We get a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley. Sam recalls comments he made about Belair not being ready for a Takeover last year, and says she's ready tonight. Charly leads us to a video for The BroserWeights and they have arrived safely in Portland. Matt Riddle also got their custom golf cart to Portland and Pete Dunne is confused by how he got it done.

Charly shows us video of Poppy and her bizarre zombie band arriving to the arena later today. She will be performing live tonight on the show. We get a video package for Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano. We see Gargano arriving earlier today, and Balor. We also get hype for Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox and Tommaso Ciampa vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole. The crowd continues to boo Sam and cheer Mansoor when they speak.