Triple H held a media call earlier this week and teased a "game changing" look and feel at tonight's NXT TakeOver: 31.

"So this Sunday's TakeOver will have a very unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn't been done so far," Triple H said. "You'll find out more on Sunday, but it will be very unique, and I think hopefully, at least for us, game changing."

It was later reported WWE was moving all NXT tapings — including tonight's TakeOver — from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Since RAW and SmackDown headed to the Amway Center (WWE ThunderDome) that left the WWE PC available for NXT.

Sports Illustrated is reporting the Performance Center has a newly remodeled TV set, and will now be known as the Capitol Wrestling Center. This is a tribute the the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, founded by Jess McMahon in 1953 and run by Vincent J. McMahon.

"It's a historic callback to where this all began," Triple H said about the new name. "We gutted the Performance Center and it's now rebuilt, so it feels like we're going back to the beginning. To me, it feels like we're going back to 1953. Just like then, we're doing something different and new, taking the business to a whole new level.

"The Capitol Wrestling Center captures the feel and the vibe of NXT. We will have all the bells and whistles of the ThunderDome, but we'll keep that NXT feel. It's edgier, darker and raw — you're walking into the ultimate heavy metal soundstage."

Along with the virtual fans, there will be fans in attendance in a limited capacity of around 100 people at tonight's show.

"There will be a contingent of fans in attendance, some of which will be talent, others will be friends and family and some will be fans," Triple H stated. "We will take every safety precaution that there is. All of this was signed off by our medical staff. Everybody that walks in the building will be PCR tested, take a questionnaire and be medically screened. There will be plexiglass pods with fans that are in groups, and the groups will vary in size. Everyone will wear masks, and each group will never be near anyone else."

Triple H also noted there was talk of running NXT at the ThunderDome, but he was resistant as he wanted NXT to keep its own unique feel. The move to the Capitol Wrestling Center does not mean WWE's relationship with Full Sail has ended.

"We are not severing our relationship with Full Sail," Triple H confirmed. "I'm very proud of all we've done there. This move is the right decision for us from a tech standpoint, but I look forward to returning there soon and the partnership remains strong."

The TakeOver Pre-Show begins at 6:30 pm ET with the main card starting at 7 pm ET.