WWE NXT "Takeover: 31" is reportedly airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this Sunday.

There had been some speculation on NXT debuting at The ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando with Takeover, but now John Pollock of POST Wrestling reports that beginning with Takeover on Sunday, WWE will be moving all of its NXT broadcasts from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, to the WWE Performance Center.

It was noted that WWE 205 Live will also begin airing from the Performance Center with next Friday's show. 205 Live has been airing live from The ThunderDome each week since the viewing experience launched last month.

As noted, Triple H stated during his Wednesday media call that the 31st Takeover would have a unique look and feel for the black & yellow brand, something that could be game-changing for the brand and some parts of the industry.

"So this Sunday's Takeover will have a very unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn't been done so far," he said. "You'll find out more on Sunday, but it will be very unique, and I think hopefully, at least for us, game changing."

Triple H also stated that the Performance Center is "functional" once again, which could be a reference to the recent renovations that were being done there. WWE recently started training developmental talents at a makeshift Performance Center facility due to the work that was underway at the main facility.

WWE used the Performance Center earlier this year for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view tapings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekly NXT show remained at Full Sail Live for the most part.

There's no word yet on what this means for the WWE - Full Sail relationship, which began in 2012.

Stay tuned for updates.