NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

Gunther vs. LA Knight

Kickoff Pre-show: NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

