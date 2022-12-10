Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline

The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.

While the fans at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida were delighted to see Woods and Kingston walk out with fresh gold around their waists, their New Day cohort, Big E, was arguably the most delighted spectator of them all. Following the match, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter and celebrated the duo's momentous victory and all of the times he got to pair up with them.

"What an absurdly talented pair of partners! I won the wrestling lottery when I got to team with these two. Massive congrats, my brothers! Love y'all to death," Big E wrote.

Big E suffered a broken neck earlier this year and he's been absent from WWE television ever since. As of this writing, it's unknown if he'll ever step back into the squared circle, but a recent update from Brian "Road Dogg" James revealed that the Superstar is feeling "blessed" and doing well.

While Big E and New Day never officially parted ways on WWE television, they were separated thanks to the brand split during the former's last in-ring run. However, that run saw Big E find great success in singles competition, while Kingston and Woods have continued to thrive as a tag team.