The New Day Set For Big Match At WWE NXT Deadline

Pretty Deadly has accrued a pretty good second run as "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions so far. The duo comprised of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson first emerged onto the WWE landscape in 2019 as part of the "NXT UK" brand, winning its tag team titles in 2021. Pretty Deadly officially emigrated to WWE's "NXT" brand earlier this year, racking up the vacant "NXT" Tag Team Titles, before losing them two months later.

Prince and Wilson soon regained their gold in a four-way elimination match to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Championships at the Worlds Collide 2022 premium live event in September. Since winning back the belts, the team has gone on to complete an impressive series of successful title defenses, defeating the likes of the Brawling Brutes and Chase U. Now, they'll put their titles on the line against one of the most-decorated tag teams to ever grace WWE.

On the December 6 edition of "NXT," Pretty Deadly celebrated the holiday season by reading their unique iteration of "The Night Before Christmas," proclaiming that their tag team titles will never fall from their grasp, as they've defeated all opponents that stepped up to them. The New Day begged to differ though, as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods surprised the champions with their arrival and challenge them to a match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship.

After New Day cleared the ring of Prince and Wilson, the match was later made official. Pretty Deadly will defend their "NXT" Tag Team Championship against one of the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history at the Deadline event on Saturday, December 10, as The New Day look to add new belts to their collection.