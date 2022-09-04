New Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT Worlds Collide

The "NXT" Tag Team Titles and the "NXT UK" Tag Team Titles have been officially unified on Sunday at Worlds Collide.

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) became the new Unified "NXT" Tag Team Champions after defeating the "NXT" Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed), the "NXT UK" Champions Briggs and Jensen, and Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang).

During the match, Damon Kemp turned on The Creed Brothers with a steel chair, allowing Pretty Deadly to take advantage and win. Before the match started, a video aired of Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong battered and bruised, laying out in the parking lot. He was taken away in an ambulance.

Pretty Deadly are former "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions. Before making their "NXT" roster debut on April 12, Prince and Wilson were featured on "NXT UK" and had the titles for over 250 days. In their "NXT" debut match, they won the vacant "NXT" Tag Team Titles and held the titles until at In Your House. At In Your House, The Creed Brothers defeated them to become the new champions and held the titles until tonight at Worlds Collide.

As noted in August, WWE announced that "NXT UK" was going on a hiatus until 2023 and it will be rebranded as "NXT Europe." The other unification matches on the card include Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship and "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. "NXT UK" Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship. Ongoing live coverage of Worlds Collide is available here.