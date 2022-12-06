WWE NXT Live Coverage (12/06) - Final Iron Survivor Challenge Competitors Determined, Tony D'Angelo Returns To In-Ring Action, And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on December 6, 2022!

The go home show before "NXT: Deadline" will determine who the final competitors will be in the inaugural Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges, as Von Wagner, Andre Chase and Axiom will face off while Indi Hartwell, Fallon Henley and Wendy Choo ngo head-to-head. The Iron Survivor Challenge will see five competitors square off with one another, with the objective being to score as many pinfalls and tap-outs as possible in a twenty five minute window. Those who are pinned or submit will head to the penalty box, but will be able to re-enter after ninety seconds. The full list of rules can be found here.

Speaking of the Men's Iron Survivor Challenges, competitors Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, and the winner of the Triple Threat match will come face-to-face with one another on "The Grayson Waller Effect". The four men were handpicked by a panel of WWE legends on last week's show to participate in the match. What will happen when they all meet for the first time ahead of the historic match?

"The Don" Tony D'Angelo will be making his return to in-ring competition tonight against an opponent that has yet to be named. D'Angelo has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in September during a match with North American Champion Wes Lee, but used that time to teach a few lessons to Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and help him pick up wins. Who will he be facing?

In addition, "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will be reading "A Real Christmas Story" to the WWE Universe to kick off the holiday season.