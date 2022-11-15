Shawn Michaels Reveals Rules For WWE NXT's Iron Survivor Challenge

The next "WWE NXT" premium live event will bring forth an all-new match type. Earlier Tuesday, Fightful Select reported WWE had filed a trademark for "Iron Survivor Challenge," which detailed "unique elements" tied to the match. Now, the rules have been made clear.

On the November 15 edition of "NXT," Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels broke the news of the new match stipulation coming to the brand's upcoming Deadline event on December 10. In a "revolutionary match never done before in WWE history," five men and five women will compete in their separate Iron Survivor Challenge bouts.

Per the rules, two WWE Superstars will begin the match, with a new talent every five minutes until all five competitors are officially in the ring. There, the Superstars will aim to score a fall via pin, submission, or disqualification, and thus, earn a point for every successful fall. However, if a competitor loses a fall, they must stay in a nearby penalty box for 90 seconds. Upon completion of their penalty, the Superstar can return to the ring and resume their quest of gaining a fall.

When the match reaches the 25-minute mark, the "NXT" Superstar with the most points will win the match, and earn the title of "Iron Survivor." The victor of each iteration will then be deemed the number one contender for their division's title. Therefore, the men's and women's winners will be guaranteed future title shots for the "NXT" Championship and the "NXT" Women's Championships, respectively.

Shawn Michaels also noted that the participants competing in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be "announced in the coming weeks."

"NXT" Deadline will be held on the same day as Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-vew and UFC 282.