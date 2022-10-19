ROH Final Battle PPV Details Announced

As Tony Khan alluded to earlier this week, Ring of Honor officially has one more pay-per-view scheduled for 2022.

Details for the event were announced live during Tuesday's special episode of AEW's "Dynamite," hours after Khan told Sports Illustrated earlier in the day that there would be "great news soon" about the company and a potential weekly show. It was then announced that ROH will hold its Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 10 at the University of Texas at Arlington, starting at 4 pm ET.

Khan's opportunistic scheduling sees the pay-per-view fall on the weekend between college football's conference championship weekend and the start of its playoffs. There will still be the Heisman Trophy presentation that night, along with a UFC pay-per-view event, but no other major sports competition besides that on television.

Final Battle will be the third ROH pay-per-view under Khan's leadership since the son of billionaire Shahid Khan announced he bought the company in March. ROH held its Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in April and Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in July. ROH championships and former ROH wrestlers have regularly been featured on AEW's weekly "Dynamite" program.

Khan said in the interview with Sports Illustrated that the success of ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event "ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views." Khan also revealed that Final Battle is set to precede an expected weekly television program that will start next year. Details have yet to be officially announced regarding the plans for ROH's weekly program.