It is no secret that All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have a strong business relationship. Now, Tony Khan has addressed the future between AEW’s sister company Ring of Honor, and NJPW.

During a recent media call ahead of Death Before Dishonor, Khan was asked if there would be a collaboration between ROH and NJPW going forward. Khan stated that he believes it is possible and thinks there will be a collaboration between the two companies and AEW in the near future.

The AEW CEO also made it a point to note that the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles was defended at the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door event in a Winner Take All match, pitting the reigning champions FTR against Roppongi Vice and United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Great O’Khan.

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view marked the first time that two major independent promotions collaborated to bring together unique matches with members of both rosters. Before the event, NJPW stars had shown up on AEW programming and vice versa, showing that the two companies had entered a working relationship with one another.

Ring of Honor was bought out by Khan in March after the company declared bankruptcy and released its entire roster from their contracts.

Khan had previously helped found AEW back in 2019 and built it into one of the top promotions in the world today.

You can watch the full media call below on Wrestling INC.’s official YouTube channel here:

