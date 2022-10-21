Shawn Michaels Confirms Date And Name Of Next WWE NXT PLE

The next "NXT" premium live event not only has a name, but a date. Shawn Michaels partook in a conference call with the media on Friday in light of Saturday's forthcoming Halloween Havoc and the Heartbreak Kid broke the news that the PLE lined up next will be "NXT" Deadline and that it will take place on December 10. This confirms a previous report that the planned PLE will be airing on the same day as ROH Final Battle.

"NXT" is seeing a big change forthcoming and in a new interview with Dave LaGreca of "Busted Open Radio," Michaels is considering Halloween Havoc as a "rebirth" for the brand. The event itself is headlined by Bron Breakker defending his "NXT" Championship against J.D. McDonagh and Ilya Dragunov in a triple threat match. Breakker has been the Champion for the better part of the "2.0" era, but it will be interesting to see if they keep the title on him as Michaels continues with complete control, something that he noted on Friday's conference call he didn't totally have when the "2.0" era first took off. The card for Halloween Havoc is as follows: