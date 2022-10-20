WWE Reportedly Planning Show Same Day As Next ROH PPV

AEW and WWE used to compete regularly, with "AEW Dynamite" and "WWE NXT" airing on different networks each Wednesday night from October 2, 2019, to April 7, 2021. Ultimately, "NXT" moved their program to Tuesdays, ending the "Wednesday Night Wars," but this past week, "NXT" and AEW competed once again when "Dynamite" was shifted to Tuesday night due to Wednesday's MLB's American League Championship Series airing on TBS. According to a new report from Fightful, however, this isn't the only time we'll see an "NXT" show happening on the same day as one of Tony Khan's events this year.

As announced earlier this week, Tony Khan and Ring of Honor will hold their Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 10 at the University of Texas at Arlington, starting at 4 pm ET. On the same day, "NXT" will reportedly be conducting their own premium live event featuring the top stars of their brand. At this point, the name of the "NXT" event is unclear, but earlier this week, the company trademarked the term "Deadline," so that word could be incorporated into the PLE title.

Despite running on the same date, it appears the two won't be directly conflicting one another, as Final Battle is scheduled to take place at 4:00 pm EST, while the "NXT" show will likely occur at 8:00 pm EST like the majority of their past PLEs. The report notes that as of this moment, the plan is to hold the PLE at the performance center. Confirmation of the next "NXT" event could be revealed as early as this Saturday's Halloween Havoc event..

WWE and ROH will also run against certain sporting ceremonies taking place that weekend, including the Heisman Trophy presentation for college football and the UFC 282 pay-per-view event.