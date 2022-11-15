Shawn Michaels' NXT Announcement Possibly Tied To WWE Trademark Filing

Tonight's "WWE NXT" has a lot on deck. The show will be headlined by defenses of both the men's and women's "NXT" Championships. Bron Breakker defends his belt against Von Wagner while Mandy Rose puts her title on the line in a Last Woman Standing match against Alba Fyre.

Aside from those mega-matches, Shawn Michaels is set to make an announcement concerning "NXT" Deadline on December 10. Although it's been unclear up until this point what Michaels might reveal, the WWE Hall of Famer teased that his words would "lay the groundwork" for the show.

With this announcement on tap, Fightful Select reports that WWE has filed a trademark for "Iron Survivor Challenge," detailing that this could be a "new match type" for "NXT." That does not necessarily confirm that this is to be Michaels' big announcement tonight, but it was "heavily implied" that it probably would be. Aside from the match name, details about what exactly it is are reportedly "nonexistent as of now." It could have similarities to previous "scramble" matches WWE has had in the past or be a relatively new concept the creative minds in "NXT" have cooked up to get fans excited.

NXT's next premium live event currently has no matches confirmed as of yet, but the expectation is that this evening's show will begin to lay the groundwork for the December event. Tonight's show also features "NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee signing their contract for a future match and Apollo Crews taking on JD McDonagh.