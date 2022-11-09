Shawn Michaels Teases Big WWE NXT Deadline Announcement

With WWE "NXT's next premium live event scheduled for December and titled Deadline, the company has yet to announce any matches for the end-of-the-year spectacular. Last night, however, WWE "NXT" teased that Shawn Michaels will be making a "massive announcement" regarding the PLE during next week's Tuesday night show. Following up on last night's tease, Michaels himself took to Twitter to clarify, stating that the "cornerstone of "NXT" is constant innovation." The former D-Generation X member and current WWE executive said that he will be "laying the groundwork" for the PLE, a show that will also run against ROH Final Battle.

As far as what it could be that Michaels is set to announce, the promo teasing his announcement showed a countdown clock with several names of talent on the roster. There are rumors suggesting that the show will be in an arena instead of the standard WWE Performance Center that "NXT" has used for recent PLEs.

As far as who will be the "NXT" Champion come December 10, that's unclear, as current champ Bron Breakker will be defending his title against Von Wagner during next week's show. Along with the men's "NXT" Championship being defended, the women's will also be when Mandy Rose faces Alba Fyre for her "NXT" Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match. The two have feuded for the past few weeks, including Fyre taking out each member of Toxic Attraction. Not only are both major "NXT" singles titles being defended, but we will also see Carmelo Hayes face Wes Lee for the North American Championship and JD McDonagh take on Apollo Crews.