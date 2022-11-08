WWE NXT Live Coverage (11/8) - Women's Tag Team Championship Match, Five Minute Challenge, Joe Gacy Vs. Cameron Grimes

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 8, 2022!

"NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will be putting their titles on the line against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in a rematch from a couple of weeks ago. Their first encounter ended in controversy, as the match was restarted after Stark rolled up Chance (who was not the legal competitor for her team) for the three count. Stark has made her feelings about the ordeal clear, becoming increasingly volatile both inside and outside of the ring, all the while Lyons tries to keep her level-headed. Will new champions be crowned tonight?

Schism leader Joe Gacy will be going head to head with Cameron Grimes in a grudge match. Schism made several attempts to get Grimes to sit under the shade of their tree, but Grimes has declined to do so, leading to the group swearing to exact their revenge for his disrespect towards them. Will Grimes be able to overcome the odds and pick up a win, or will Ava Raine, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid be the difference makers?

Brutus Creed will be taking on arch-rival Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge. If Creed can take down Kemp within that time frame, then he will be victorious but if he can't, then Kemp will be automatically named the winner. Brutus and his brother, Julius, have had it out for Kemp since Kemp turned his back on them by attacking Diamond Mine leader, Roderick Strong. Julius already has a win over Kemp after taking him down in an Ambulance Match at Halloween Havoc, but the question remains: will his brother be able to join him in sharing that accomplishment tonight?

Grayson Waller will be hosting both Bron Breakker and Von Wagner on "The Grayson Waller Effect". Wagner made it clear that he was next in line to receive a shot at Breakker's "NXT" Championship after blindsiding him with an attack last week. What will happen when the two come face to face?

Chase U's Andre Chase will be squaring off with Charlie Dempsey in single's action. Dempsey attacked Chase last week in an act of vengeance after being brought in to teach a lesson to the students of Chase U, but taking it a little too far in the eyes of Chase.

In addition, "The Irish Ace" JD McDonagh looks to score a win tonight, as he goes one on one with Axiom.