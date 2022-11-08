Alba Fyre Takes Out Another Member Of Toxic Attraction

Alba Fyre has kept up her promise of taking out each member of Toxic Attraction so far.

On Tuesday night's "WWE NXT," Fyre was scheduled to take on Jacy Jayne. Before the match took place though, Jayne appeared on a FaceTime call with "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Jayne revealed her nervousness in pulling up to the arena, to which Rose tried convincing her not to go instead. As Jayne called from her car in a mall parking lot, lights began flashing behind her. Jayne initially believed it to be a mall cop, but instead, it was Toxic Attraction's rival Fyre.

Fyre yanked the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion from her car, unleashing an attack on Jayne. Still, on the Facetime call, Fyre then came into frame.

"I told you one by one, I was going to take all of you out," Fyre warned as Rose froze in shock. "Last week, I took out Gigi. This week, I took out Jacy Jayne, and next week, I'm taking your title, and I'll be the last woman standing."

On the November 1 episode of "NXT," Fyre ruined Rose's one-year anniversary celebration of her title reign. She then delivered a Gory Bomb to Gigi Dolin through a table, as Jayne and Rose ran away to ringside. This week, she isolated Jace Jayne. Next week, Alba Fyre gets her rematch against Rose for the "NXT" Women's Championship.

Rose recently retained her title against Fyre at the Halloween Havoc event on October 22 with some outside assistance from her stablemates, Dolin and Jayne, who attacked Fyre at ringside, ultimately allowing Rose to secure the victory, and hold on to her title.