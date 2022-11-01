Date Set For Mandy Rose's Next WWE NXT Women's Title Defense

"WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose's next title defense was revealed during Tuesday night's episode.

Alba Fyre announced that she will get her title rematch against Rose in two weeks, on the November 15 episode of "NXT." Fyre is also set to face another member of Toxic Attraction, Jacy Jayne, on the November 8 episode.

Fyre interrupted Rose's celebration of one year as the "NXT" Women's Champion. During the celebration, smoke filled the ring and Fyre appeared to attack all three members of Toxic Attraction. Fyre put Gigi Dolin through a table as Rose and Jayne escaped to ringside.

Rose became the "NXT" Women's Champion at Halloween Havoc 2021 when she defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a Trick Or Street Fight match. While her most recent opponent was Fyre at Halloween Havoc 2022, Rose has also defended her title against the likes of former "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Blair Davenport, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Wendy Choo.

Rose was traded to "NXT" from "Raw" back in July 2021, after being on the main roster for four years. The "NXT" Women's Championship is the only title that Rose has held so far in her WWE career. It's also interesting to note that Shayna Bazler and Asuka are the only two WWE Superstars to have held the "NXT" Women's Title longer than Rose. Bazler held the title for 416 days, while Asuka held the title for 510 days.

