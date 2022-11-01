WWE NXT Live Coverage (11/01) - Mandy Rose Celebrates One Year Anniversary As Women's Champion, R-Truth Vs. Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 1, 2022!

Toxic Attraction will be hosting a bash to celebrate "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose's one year anniversary as the titleholder. Rose initially captured the title after defeating Raquel Rodriguez at last year's Halloween Havoc premium live event, and has since gone on to overcome the likes of Cora Jade, IYO SKY, Meiko Satomura, Blair Davenport and most recently, Alba Fyre. Rose now shares the honor of being only one of three women to carry the title for over a year (with the other two being Shayna Baszler and Asuka) and seems to show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Chase U's Thea Hail will be going one on one with Kiana James. The two women have had issues ever since James managed to sneak away with a win over Hail with a little help from Mr. Stone a few weeks ago. Will she be able to pick up another win tonight, or will Hail be able to exact her revenge?

Schism will be giving an interview tonight following last week's revelation that Ava Raine was the person in the red hoodie who had been assisting them over the course of the past few weeks. The group has been a force to be reckoned with and has made it clear that they will stop anything or anyone that gets in their path. What message will they have to send to the WWE Universe?

Grayson Waller will be taking on R-Truth in single's action. Truth made a surprise appearance on last week's edition of "NXT" (thinking it was Halloween Havoc) and interrupted Waller. Waller became irate by this and the two exchanged words before the challenge was thrown out. Which man will come out on top?

Odyssey Jones will be returning to in-ring competition tonight. Jones has been out with a ruptured tendon since January, but made his triumphant return last week after taking Malik Blade and Edris Enofé out to party after they came up short in their match against Pretty Deadly for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships.

Speaking of returns, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker is also set to make his comeback to television for the first time since retaining his title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at Halloween Havoc two weeks ago. What will he have to say?