Mandy Rose Celebrates Huge WWE Women's Title Milestone

Today is a very special day for Mandy Rose, who is celebrating a major milestone: One year as "NXT" Women's Champion.

"365 days," Rose tweeted. "Y'all love to see it! #GreatestNxtChamp."

Rose, who captured the "NXT" Women's Championship on October 26, 2021, at that year's Halloween Havoc special on the USA Network, today celebrates 365 days as champion. The 32-year-old continues to be the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history after defeating Alba Fyre at this past Saturday night's Halloween Havoc event. During her reign as champion, Rose has successfully defended the gold against stars such as Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Dakota Kai, and Wendy Choo.

During her 365-day reign, Rose has also overcome the odds by defeating Cora Jade and Raquel Rodriguez in a triple threat match and beat Jade, Io Shirai (now IYO SKY on "WWE Raw"), and Fyre (known at the time as Kay Lee Ray) in a fatal four-way match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver in April. Rose also made history at the "NXT" Worlds Collide event on September 4 by defeating Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and the "NXT UK" Women's Championship.

Rose signed with WWE in 2015, shortly after coming in second on the sixth season of "WWE Tough Enough." Rose's in-ring debut came during the "Tough Enough" finale, where she was defeated by guest and former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox. After honing her craft at the WWE Performance Center and appearing on the "NXT" brand, Rose became a part of the Fire & Desire team with Sonya Deville, but ultimately returned to "NXT" and became a key player in the women's division alongside her cohorts in Toxic Attraction, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.