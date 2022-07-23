Mandy Rose has found new life in “WWE NXT” but the Women’s Champion always has bigger plans in mind. Rose was the latest guest on Corey Graves and Vic Joseph’s “After The Bell” and she had a moment to talk about how rewarding her 2022 reign has been so far.

“I’m super grateful for everything that has come my way this past year, but I have to say in the beginning I was a little taken back, of course. I really didn’t know what the reasoning was – why I was going to go back to ‘NXT’ but I knew in the back of my head and the back of my mind that this is going to be something really good, and anything I’ve ever done in my past before wrestling, I’ve always kind of had the drive and put in the hard work to create whatever I wanted to create and it’s a blank slate s I can create whatever I want.”

Rose did have a persona and identity established while she was on the main roster for WWE (“I was the ‘Golden Goddess, God’s Greatest Creation,’ thanks to Corey Graves,” she said), but she also knew she wanted to be more than just a pretty face. She isn’t bragging, but Rose knows she turns heads when she walks into a room. She envisioned herself being a new Trish Stratus who has the looks but can also back it up in the ring. All that came together when she established Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne down in the new “NXT 2.0.” Rose ended up winning the Women’s Title against Raquel Rodriguez (then Gonzalez) at NXT Halloween Havoc.

“I really been enjoying my time so much that I love it and I don’t see anyone taking this title away from me, to be honest,” she said. “I’m extremely happy right now.”

One thing she isn’t happy about is that she won’t get to defend her belt during SummerSlam weekend. Graves questions why her belt isn’t in the mix alongside the other women’s titles in WWE.

“I don’t know, why isn’t it? I think it’s bullsh-t to be honest,” Rose said. “You look at my reign and I’ve been the most consistent champion this year.”

Rose recently surpassed Charlotte Flair’s reign as NXT Champion, something she believes shouldn’t go unnoticed in the WWE Universe. Rose mentioned that she’d eventually like to get “involved” back on the main roster at some point and foresees that eventually happening.

“100%. I am definitely enjoying my time in ‘NXT’, but at the end of the day, of course, I want to be back on ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ and I think I will be and I think people better show some respect and show what I’ve accomplished at this point and whether it’s defending my NXT Women’s Title or whether I’m back up there trying to get the ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship or the ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship.”

If Zoey Stark has it her way, Rose may eventually be challenging for the main roster titles as the once-injured star returned to “NXT 2.0” this week to become the new #1 contender for the title. Stark surprised fans by showing up for the 20-women battle royal and winning it to earn the right to challenge Rose.

