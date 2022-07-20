The mysterious QR code clues were finally solved on the 7/19 “WWE NXT 2.0” episode.

For three weeks in a row, a QR code randomly popped up on the screen, prompting fans to scan them to follow the clues. The first clue, which aired on the 7/5 “Great American Bash” special, directed fans to a URL containing the numbers 8:10:11. Seeing as the alpha-numeric code of the message represents HJK, fans speculated that HJK could be the name of a new faction or Superstar. There was also speculation over the numbers revealing the dates for a two-night NXT event on August 10 and August 11.

Thereafter, on the 7/12 episode, a QR code directed fans to a Wordle-type clue. Since the solution to the clue was HAVOC, fans wondered if it was a tease for an upcoming NXT “Haloween Havoc” special.

Finally, on the 7/19 episode, a QR code aired barely minutes before the 20-Woman Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Upon scanning the code, fans were directed to the following video message:

The QR code this week takes you to a video showing someone walking where it’s titled: NXT – Up Next. That’s definitely Zoey Stark who will be in the battle royal. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uOwnTqj0Bn — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) July 20, 2022

If you scanned the QR code that was on your screen during #WWENXT tonight, you were directed to a video that shows a person walking and the camera angle only showed the bottom of their legs and and feet in gear. Who may it be? #HouseofColors #WWE #prowrestling #news 📹: @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rR8SF8AeC4 — House of Colors (@HouseofColors_) July 20, 2022

Barely minutes later, Zoey Stark returned to action after a lengthy absence to win the Battle Royal.

Stark tore her ACL/Meniscus during the Scareway to Heaven ladder match at the “Halloween Havoc” special on October 26, 2021. That solves the second “HAVOC” clue.

As for the first clue, the QR code aired exactly 8 months and 10 days following her injury.

Although Stark was injured on October 26, she was officially written off WWE TV on the November 2 episode of “NXT 2.0” where Toxic Attraction attacked her in the locker room.

Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic's attack. Here's the bad news for the "champs". Surgery went great and I'm already rehabbing. I'll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight!@WWENXT — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) November 9, 2021

WWE has yet to announce the date for the upcoming Stark vs. Rose NXT Women’s Title bout.

