Could a new Superstar or faction be headed to WWE “NXT 2.0.” soon?

During the 7/5 Great American Bash episode, a QR code randomly popped up on screen, prompting viewers to scan it. Upon scanning the code, fans were directed to this page on the WWE website containing a mysterious message – the numbers 8:10:11.

Here’s what pulls up when you scan the QR Code from NXT 2.0 pic.twitter.com/h6ZJkK7Hdi — A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@IWCkilledKenny) July 6, 2022

While WWE did not elaborate on the QR code, fans on social media are speculating that the numbers 8:10:11 could be related to an NFT or even a new stable or Superstar. Furthermore, the alpha-numeric code of the message represents HJK, which some believe could be the name of a new faction or wrestler.

Others are also speculating that the message could be at teaser for a two-night “NXT 2.0.” special event on August 10 and August 11. However, that’s highly unlikely as those dates are Wednesday and Thursday. There is also some speculation that the date represents a Sunday Takeover event planned for August 21, seeing as 10+11 adds up to 21.

For what it’s worth, the full URL to the WWE website makes a mention of an NXT campaign for “nxt_br_2022july.” The short URL, however, only reads “wwe.com/br81011” and doesn’t any mention of a campaign for the month of July.

As reported earlier, WWE aired another mysterious vignette Tuesday that seemed to hint at the re-debut of a former WWE NXT UK standout.

