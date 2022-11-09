Shawn Michaels Announcement, Bron Breakker Title Defense And More Set For 11/15 WWE NXT

With the "WWE NXT" Deadline premium live event just a month away, a loaded card has been announced for the 11/15 episode of "WWE NXT," including two title matches, a contract signing segment, and an announcement from Shawn Michaels.

"WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Von Wagner, following their Grayson Waller Effect segment on this week's show, which ended with the two powerhouse wrestlers staring each other down. Next week's bout will mark Breakker's first title defense since his win over Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc last month.

Speaking of McDonagh, the Irish wrestler will be in action against Apollo Crews next week, a match that was set up after McDonagh called out Crews following his victory over Axiom this week. In a post-match segment, McDonagh implored "anyone in the back to get on his level," specifically targeting Crews.

Also announced for next week, "WWE NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes will come face-to-face for a contract signing segment ahead of their rematch on November 22. On this week's show, Hayes referred to Lee as "a paper champion" in a barbershop segment along with Trick Williams.

As noted earlier, next week's show will also see Mandy Rose defending her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match. Over the past few weeks, Fyre has systematically taken out the rest of Toxic Attraction and plans to save Rose for last.

Finally, Shawn Michaels will issue a statement pertaining to the Deadline PLE on next week's show. While there's no word yet on what the announcement could be, a promo for Deadline airing this week showed a countdown clock counting down to 25:00. It has been rumored that the Deadline show will take place at an arena, as opposed to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, which has been the venue for recent "WWE NXT" premium live events.