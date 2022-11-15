WWE NXT Preview (11/15): Bron Breakker Vs. Von Wagner For The NXT Title, Shawn Michaels To Appear, More

Tonight's edition of "WWE NXT" is being dubbed "Title Tuesday" as two high-stakes championship clashes are set to go down. On the men's side of the action, reigning "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker — who has held the gold since April 2 — faces one of his toughest tests yet when he steps into the ring with Von Wagner. The challenger made his championship intentions clear two weeks ago on "NXT" by attacking Breakker. The pair came face-to-face last week during a special edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect," with Wagner claiming that he was going to rip the title off Breakker's shoulder.

Elsewhere in championship action, Mandy Rose will defend the "NXT" Women's Championship against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. Rose controversially defeated Fyre at Halloween Havoc last month. Since then, Fyre has remained a thorn in Toxic Attraction's side. Last week, the Scottish-born star viciously attacked Jacy Jayne while Rose hopelessly watched via video call. Now, with Gigi Dolin also out of action after being put through a table by Fyre two weeks ago, Rose will likely have to find a way to overcome the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion on her own.

In addition to those championship bouts, JD McDonagh will take on Apollo Crews, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will face Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid of Schism, and Indi Hartwell will battle Tatum Paxley one-on-one. Furthermore, Sanga and Veer Mahaan of Indus Sher will return to in-ring competition. Furthermore, Shawn Michaels will make a special appearance on tonight's broadcast. Michaels plans to issue a statement regarding the forthcoming Deadline premium live event. Also, Booker T will host a contract signing between "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes.