Backstage Update On Austin Theory Following Injury On WWE SmackDown

This past Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," the referee stopped Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' match. The official in charge of the action raised his arms into the "X" position — the callsign for when a wrestler is deemed to be hurt — and waved off the bout after both men landed awkwardly following a move from the top turnbuckle. It was reported that both wrestlers had suffered facial contusions. In an update provided by Bryan Alvarez on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Theory is now allegedly in medical protocol, suggesting that he was the worst affected by the spot.

The incident occurred when Theory attempted a running Spanish Fly variation while Hayes was seated on the top turnbuckle. However, as the pair hit the canvas, the back of Hayes' head collided with the former WWE United States Champion's face. The referee checked on both men, concluding that the match could not continue. He ultimately called for a doctor to enter the ring and ended the match.

Hayes made his "SmackDown" debut at the tail end of last year, participating in the WWE United States Championship No.1 Contenders Tournament. He overcame Theory's associate Grayson Waller in the first round but was unable to advance past Kevin Owens in the semifinals. Hayes returned to the blue brand last Friday, discussing his Royal Rumble chances with "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis in a backstage segment. The former "NXT" Champion was interrupted by Theory and Waller, which ultimately set up a clash between "Melo" and the 2022 men's Money in the Bank contract winner for later in the show.