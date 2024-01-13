Carmelo Hayes Provides Health Update (In GIF Form) After Scary Moment On WWE SmackDown

Update 1/13/24, 12:19am: WWE's official X account posted the following: "Following their match tonight on 'SmackDown,' Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes were evaluated for injuries. They both suffered face contusions, and will both be okay."

After his "WWE SmackDown" match with Austin Theory was stopped following a scary fall off the top rope, Carmelo Hayes seems to be okay — or at least alive. The former "NXT" Champion shared a GIF on X (formerly known as Twitter) depicting his erstwhile co-worker The Undertaker sitting up suddenly in a coffin, indicating that Hayes has similarly cheated death.

The referee halted the match between Hayes and Theory after both men fell from the top rope during what appeared to be an attempted Spanish Fly; both men crashed down on the mat, their necks bending at unnatural angles, and neither was able to get to their feet. As of this writing, there has been no official update on their condition beyond Hayes' post.

The match was set up via a backstage segment between Hayes and "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis, where Hayes inquired about entry into the men's Royal Rumble. Hayes and Aldis spoke only briefly before being interrupted by Theory and his partner, Grayson Waller, which led to a verbal altercation and the match, which Aldis made official. It was implied that the result of Hayes' match could also help determine Hayes' eligibility for the Royal Rumble match, but at this point, both Hayes' and Theory's status for the Rumble event is unclear. It's also unclear whether Hayes' participation in the episode and meeting with Aldis indicates that he's being permanently called up to the main roster.