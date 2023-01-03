The Secret Signals In Wrestling Explained

Wrestlers are supposed to be good at making you think that they're legitimately injured in a way that's designed to play on your emotions. You want everything to look believable. By that same token, you also want easy ways of communicating that something has genuinely gone wrong.

That's where the "dreaded X" sign used by referees comes in. Popularized in WWE, it involves a referee crossing their arms above their head to make an "X," signifying a legitimate injury. It's an easy shorthand that can also be used by wrestlers — who don't have two-way radios like the referees working TV have — if need be. When discussing the "X" on his podcast, former WWE producer Arn Anderson explained it as signifying an immediate need for a doctor that called for the match to come to a halt.

Though WWE has used the "X" for storyline injuries in the past — John Cena repeatedly making the "X" after Kane pushed Zack Ryder off the entrance stage in a wheelchair comes to mind — this practice has fallen out of favor. Speaking to Wrestling Inc., former NXT referee Jake Clemons noted that he was never taught any variations of the "X" or told how to use it outside of legitimate injury situations, so that toothpaste appears to have been put back in the tube.