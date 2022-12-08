12 Most Memorable Shawn Michaels Opponents Of All Time

Just like Razor Ramon, Diesel and Shawn Michaels were significant opponents with history together in the ring, but the best of friends outside of it. Michaels was responsible for Diesel joining the WWF as he wanted a bodyguard figure beside him to help him win matches as a heel, but without disqualifications. "I started thinking, well gosh, if I could have somebody help me to win, that might help, and it would get me heat," Michaels said on "WWE Untold." "Vince was asking me 'Well, of the existing roster, who would you see doing that?' I was like, 'I can't see anybody that we have right now.'" He then went on to mention Vinnie Vegas (Kevin Nash's name in WCW at the time), but Vince McMahon rejected the idea as Nash was under contract to WCW.

Diesel joined the WWF soon after and helped Michaels win the Intercontinental Championship. The duo captured the tag titles, too. The team eventually broke up with both men headed in separate directions until returning together to feud as opponents. Diesel and Michaels had major pay-per-view title matches at In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies and at WrestleMania XI — a match that also included Jenny McCarthy in The Heartbreak Kid's corner and Pamela Anderson with Kevin Nash.

The dynamic between both men was tangible because they had chemistry together as friends in real life. The size difference worked in their favor as well, with Michaels able to lean into selling for the much larger Diesel to create drama and intrigue in their matches.