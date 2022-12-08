12 Most Memorable Shawn Michaels Opponents Of All Time
Shawn Michaels is without question one of the best in-ring performers that the professional wrestling business has ever seen. Michaels was a trailblazer in terms of his style in the ring, mixing psychology, high-flying, drama, and narrative in a way that hadn't been done prior to him.
The Heartbreak Kid is also a man synonymous with innovations in wrestling throughout the years, including involvement in groundbreaking, all-time great factions like D-Generation X, iconic matches like the Ladder Match, Hell in a Cell, and the Elimination Chamber, and memorable feuds with legendary talents like Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Triple H, and others.
Michaels is certainly the common denominator within all of that history, but key opponents danced with The Showstopper throughout the years to help generate the moments in history that stand the test of time, while also bringing out the best in Mr. WrestleMania as a performer. These are the 12 most memorable Shawn Michaels opponents of all time.
Razor Ramon
Razor Ramon is a name that's attached to Shawn Michaels and will be for the foreseeable future. Ramon and Michaels worked with one another at various points throughout their career. As opponents, two moments solidified their connection with one another.
Their most memorable match took place at WrestleMania X in Madison Square Garden on March 20, 1994. When Michaels was stripped of the Intercontinental Championship due to suspension, Ramon won the title in a tournament to fill the vacancy. Months later, Ramon was challenged by a returning Heartbreak Kid, who kept physical possession of the title throughout the suspension, to determine who was the rightful champion. Both belts hung above the ring at WrestleMania, and the only way to retrieve them to become undisputed champion was by climbing a ladder. The Michaels and Ramon ladder match wasn't the first of its kind, but it was the bout that made the ladder match stipulation famous. The rematch took place at SummerSlam 1995 on August 27, 1995.
Michaels and Ramon were also great friends outside of the ring. The duo were members of The Kliq and involved in one of the most controversial moments in WWE history — the curtain call.
Bret Hart
Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels have a little bit of history together, don't they? Just a bit. Michaels and Hart are perhaps best known for their controversial WWF Championship match at Survivor Series 1997. With The Heartbreak Kid applying The Sharpshooter submission hold on The Hitman, Vince McMahon ordered the bell to ring to screw Hart out of the championship before he left the WWF for WCW. Michaels claimed no knowledge of the plan at first, but later admitted to being in on it. That situation ended a year-long feud that included backstage politicking, fights, and other drama.
Prior to that, Hart and Michaels were both stewards of the post-Hulk Hogan era of the WWF, and even squared off against each other at WrestleMania XII in the main event for the WWF Championship in the first-ever televised 60-minute Iron Man Match.
"Going through it was absolutely no fun. Because even in the world of sports entertainment, there's real-life rivalries," Michaels said when discussing Hart as an opponent in an interview with ESPN (via SEScoops). "Certainly [the] Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels [rivalry] was real both on and off the screen."
Diesel
Just like Razor Ramon, Diesel and Shawn Michaels were significant opponents with history together in the ring, but the best of friends outside of it. Michaels was responsible for Diesel joining the WWF as he wanted a bodyguard figure beside him to help him win matches as a heel, but without disqualifications. "I started thinking, well gosh, if I could have somebody help me to win, that might help, and it would get me heat," Michaels said on "WWE Untold." "Vince was asking me 'Well, of the existing roster, who would you see doing that?' I was like, 'I can't see anybody that we have right now.'" He then went on to mention Vinnie Vegas (Kevin Nash's name in WCW at the time), but Vince McMahon rejected the idea as Nash was under contract to WCW.
Diesel joined the WWF soon after and helped Michaels win the Intercontinental Championship. The duo captured the tag titles, too. The team eventually broke up with both men headed in separate directions until returning together to feud as opponents. Diesel and Michaels had major pay-per-view title matches at In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies and at WrestleMania XI — a match that also included Jenny McCarthy in The Heartbreak Kid's corner and Pamela Anderson with Kevin Nash.
The dynamic between both men was tangible because they had chemistry together as friends in real life. The size difference worked in their favor as well, with Michaels able to lean into selling for the much larger Diesel to create drama and intrigue in their matches.
Triple H
Another friend of Shawn Michaels, but a rival in the ring, was longtime WWE executive, Triple H.
Triple H and Shawn Michaels developed their chemistry together as stablemates in the legendary faction, D-Generation X. Michaels and Triple H pushed boundaries in that group, but The Showstopper was the clear leader as the WWF Champion at the time. A back injury forced The Heartbreak Kid out of action for over four years, but when he returned to the wrestling business, Triple H was the top guy in the industry and the perfect opponent for Michaels.
"I think Hunter became a great heel, really a great heel," Jim Ross said of Triple H on his "Grilling JR" podcast (via 411mania). "I also believe Shawn is an amazing babyface. Here's the thing, no matter how we dissect the build, we kind of knew or felt that a Shawn and Hunter match was gonna be spectacular, and they delivered in a major way." They collided at SummerSlam 2002 and had numerous rematches, including a Three Stages of Hell Match, and many others.
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho was a signature opponent for Shawn Michaels soon after the return of The Heartbreak Kid in 2002. The duo clashed on multiple occasions and under many different circumstances as well.
Jericho credits Michaels for being an inspiration to him throughout the years, and the beginning of their feud together was rooted in that student-teacher concept. "Shawn was my 'hero' — a hero, influence, whatever," Jericho said on the "Broken Skull Sessions" (via Sportskeeda). "It was almost like a Kung-Fu master who teaches the student, and the student thinks he can beat the master." Jericho and Michaels first squared off at WrestleMania XIX. The Heartbreak Kid defeated Y2J, but Jericho got the last shot in, low-blowing Michaels before leaving the ring.
They crossed paths again in 2008 in a blood feud that included Jericho punching Michaels' wife in the face at SummerSlam. The program with Michaels brought out a new, more serious side of the Jericho character. He sported a suit, tie, and delivered monotone promos that heavily contrasted with his earlier, more showman-like, work in WWE. Their program culminated in a bloody ladder match at the No Mercy 2008 pay-per-view.
The Undertaker
The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are the peanut butter and jelly of pro wrestling opponents. Alone they are tremendously different from each other, but together, they're a magical wonder. In the eyes of many, The Deadman and The Showstopper can lay claim to having the greatest wrestling match in history. The stage was WrestleMania XXV and the stakes were simple: Michaels wanted to end The Undertaker's legendary winning streak at WrestleMania. The classic match featured both men wrestling on the mat, striking, and flying through air, all while connecting with signature moves, poses, story, and psychology. Michaels didn't get the job done and The Undertaker's streak continued.
At WrestleMania XXVI, The Heartbreak Kid took another shot at ending 'Taker's streak. To get it, Michaels put his career on the line. In another classic, the WWE legends went toe-to-toe with The Undertaker once again getting the victory, sending Michaels into retirement.
In addition to their WrestleMania encounters, Michaels and Undertaker wrestled in the first-ever Hell in a Cell at In Your House: Badd Blood in 1997. Michaels also broke his back in a Casket Match against The Undertaker — an injury that led to a four-year hiatus from wrestling. They found themselves on opposite sides of the ring again at Crown Jewel 2018 in Saudi Arabia — a match between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction. The match was Michaels' return to the ring for the first time since retiring at WrestleMania.
Ric Flair
Shawn Michaels idolized Ric Flair, so it's fitting that they ended up as memorable opponents for each other in the ring.
The two legends first collided in a match that aired on "WWF Prime Time Wrestling" in December 1991. However, their first high-profile contest was at the 2003 pay-per-view event, Bad Blood. The match was largely forgettable due to time constraints and other focuses in the company, but they made up for it with a classic at WrestleMania XXIV. This bout was the culmination of Ric Flair's retirement storyline that saw him defeat numerous opponents in matches with his career on the line. Michaels stepped up to the plate on this night and delivered a performance worthy of his Mr. WrestleMania nickname.
"Truth be told, when it came to that kind of stuff, I'm a bit of a control freak," Michaels said to CBS Sports. "But just from the standpoint emotionally, I just knew where I wanted it. That match was — quite honestly, as cheesy as it sounds — it was my sort of love letter to Ric Flair and my way of trying to show him the friendship that we had and the impact that he had on the 15-year-old me and trying to convey that to him through a wrestling match." The Heartbreak Kid won the match with Sweet Chin Music and then left the ring to The Nature Boy to soak in his last moments as an in-ring WWE wrestler. Of course, Flair has wrestled 17 matches since, most recently on a 2022 pay-per-view event entitled Ric Flair's Last Match.
Vader
Because Shawn Michaels understood in-ring psychology and could sell, working with big-men heels was always a recipe for success. Enter Vader. The Mastodon is one of the best big men in the history of professional wrestling due to his unique look, stiff intensity, and ability to move around the ring. The Man They Call Vader's character exuded an element of danger and created a large mountain for a babyface Shawn Michaels to climb when they crossed paths in 1996.
The stage was SummerSlam and Michaels collided with Vader in the main event, with The Heartbreak Kid's WWF Championship on the line. The match was rooted in the idea of Michaels desperately trying to overcome the strength and dominance of Vader. Overcome, Michaels did, in a match that was restarted on a couple of occasions. After The Mastodon missed connecting with a Moonsault off the top rope, The Showstopper hit his own for the victory.
Vader, with his storied past, was the first dream match opponent Michaels encountered since winning the championship at WrestleMania XII. The styles clash and their unique history makes The Mastodon one of The Heartbreak Kid's most memorable opponents ever.
Sycho Sid
Sycho Sid was another stellar big-man opponent for Shawn Michaels. Sid began working as The Heartbreak Kid's bodyguard and their relationship grew from there. Much like the story went with Diesel, Sid eventually broke away from Michaels and the two feuded.
Their first encounter for the WWF Championship occurred at Survivor Series 1996. The match was memorable for two reasons. First, Sid won the WWF Championship from Michaels. Second, and more importantly, Sid was cheered by the audience as a heel opposite the supposed sympathetic babyface, Michaels. Sid and The Heartbreak Kid clashed again at the Royal Rumble event in 1997. The event took place in Michaels' hometown of San Antonio, Texas, in front of a sold-out Alamodome Stadium crowd. Michaels won the championship back in front of his hometown fans after a Sweet Chin Music superkick.
"Everything with Sid was fun," Michaels said on "The Bump." "Unbelievable character ... Everybody wants to go out there in front of their hometown and have a huge event and have a great showing, so for me, that was honestly the biggest thing about it."
Mankind
Going into the program with Mankind, Shawn Michaels had been presented as a sympathetic, likable, old-school, white-meat type of character you'd expect to see on a list of the all-time greatest pro wrestling babyfaces. Like Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, and Hulk Hogan, Michaels was slotted into the formula that made the WWF business model tick for years.
The Heartbreak Kid getting booed at Survivor Series 1996 changed the game and it became apparent that Michaels needed an edge as a babyface to successfully fend off the villainous heel challengers. Mick Foley provided him that opportunity and brought out the most aggressive side of Michaels that had been seen to date. Mankind was a dark and twisted opponent for The Heartbreak Kid and someone who could go the extra mile to do awful things, but was detestable enough for Michaels to fight back in a more aggressive way while staying likable as a babyface.
Their match at the In Your House: Mind Games event was a strong display of the new Shawn Michaels, with both he and Mankind crashing through tables and using other weapons to help get The Heartbreak Kid's modified character over. Michaels was over in a strong way prior to the match with Mankind, but Mick Foley's alter ego gave The Heartbreak Kid added layers as a character.
Owen Hart
We know the history that Shawn Michaels had with Bret Hart, but Owen Hart is often a forgotten opponent of Shawn Michaels and shouldn't be because of the significant role he played in establishing The Heartbreak Kid before he became the WWF Champion.
The duo was involved in a major angle in which Michaels got concussed and knocked out in the ring in front of millions on a November 1995 edition of "Monday Night Raw." Owen was the man blamed for knocking Michaels out, and it was one of the first stories that blended the real world with the stories in the WWF. Fans were shocked and concerned as Michaels was tended to in the middle of the ring.
The culmination of that story took place at In Your House 6, as The Heartbreak Kid returned to beat The King of Harts. Because he won, Michaels secured himself a championship match at WrestleMania XII. Owen Hart and Shawn Michaels had excellent chemistry in the ring, which made for exciting matches as The Heartbreak Kid cleared the last hurdle on the way to becoming WWF champion.
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels had a father-and-son-like relationship but battled as opponents inside the ring and outside of the ring.
McMahon and Michaels butted heads regarding company direction, but in an interview with the Miami Herald (via 411mania), The Showstopper said all of that arguing came from a good place. "Vince McMahon, the guy I argued with more than anybody, understood it," Shawn said. "He understood that it wasn't unprofessionalism or ego that was driving all that. It was a desire and a passion to be the guy and to be the absolute very best that I could be." Michaels added, McMahon "tells people all the time the reason he didn't fire me is because he could see through all that. Ultimately, when it came down to his way or my way, he always knew when he said, 'This is what I want done, period.' He knew I'd do it, and I always did."
Outside of their backstage encounters, Michaels and McMahon feuded in the ring as well. Their first encounter took place at WrestleMania XXII. The Heartbreak Kid annihilated McMahon and won the match after an elbow drop off of the top of a ladder onto a prone McMahon in a garbage can, on a table. Later, Michaels supposedly teamed with God to face Vince and Shane McMahon. The build to the match played on Michaels being a born-again Christian and featured McMahon taunting God — even spitting holy water like Triple H while in a church.