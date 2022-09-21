Pro Wrestling's All-Time Greatest Babyfaces

Today's talent seem to have a much easier time evolving into effective heels than babyfaces, and for good reason. Heels have the ability to cheat, lie, break promises and set traps to thwart their counterparts, whereas babyfaces need to rely on inherent qualities and traits to connect with the crowd, many of which cannot be taught.

In spite of this, the classic "good guy" wrestler can come in many forms. Cosmetically, wrestlers like John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin have very little in common. However, all three are charismatic performers who are extremely in tune with the wants and needs of the audience. As a result, each man got over at a seismic level and were top merchandise movers in each of their respective eras. Aspiring good guys can also bring an exciting in-ring style to the table to help expedite a connection to the crowd, though this is not a necessity. However, operating with purely positive motivations, keeping promises to the audience, and an ability to garner sympathy through struggle can also go a long way towards the creation of some of the all-time great babyfaces.

Here are the greatest babyfaces to ever step foot in a professional wrestling ring, in no particular order.