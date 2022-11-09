Randy Orton's 12 Most Entertaining Feuds In WWE

The "Animal" and the "Legend Killer" had previous encounters when Randy was promptly kicked out of Evolution back in 2004. But it is their renewed story in 2009 that saw a demented world champion in Randy Orton face off against a fresh-off-surgery Batista in the spring of 2009 the one that makes it into our list.

The feud began when the two clashed in a traditional Survivor Series five-on-five elimination match as captains of their respective teams. And after a singles match one month later at Armageddon, which Batista won, the "Animal" was written off TV after he received the infamous Randy Orton punt to the skull (while he recovered from a surgery on a torn hamstring).

When the future star of "Guardians of the Galaxy" returned to action a little over three months later, he immediately set his sights back on Orton. They fought on pay-per-view a total of three times before Batista finally captured his first ever WWE Championship.

The bad blood between the two did not end there, as a day after Batista finally conquered WWE's richest prize, he was once again sidelined in kayfabe by Orton — this time after the "Viper" and the rest of "Legacy" attacked and broke Batista's arm. In reality, Dave Bautista was set to undergo surgery for a completely torn bicep.

The star of "The Man with the Iron Fists" returned a little over three months later and defeated the star of "12 Rounds 2: Reloaded" before moving over to "SmackDown," putting an end to this injury-filled feud. And that is exactly why this feud is featured on this list, as Randy Orton was able to put the "Animal" down twice in kayfabe in under a year, which not only gave Orton's run as the top champion a couple of shots of credibility but it also further cemented Orton's status as a stone cold killer.