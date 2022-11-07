10 Bray Wyatt Matches That WWE Fans Will Always Remember

The spectacle of an Undertaker match is one of the best parts of any WrestleMania, and both "The New Face of Fear" and "The Dead Man" did their best to make the Undertaker's first match after the ending of his streak something special. Bray challenged the Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 31, and Undertaker accepted by shooting lightning at the rocking chair that often accompanied Wyatt to ringside. Bray wanted to become what the Undertaker had been to the WWE for years, and if 'Taker wasn't willing to pass the torch, Bray would take it and burn the whole WWE Universe if he had to.

The entrances alone were worth the price of admission, as Wyatt was flanked by scarecrows that eerily came alive as he passed. Undertaker looked great from a physical standpoint, and Wyatt performed admirably despite injuring his ankle while warming up for the match earlier in the day. Undertaker controlled the action early, but Wyatt was able to turn things around and hit some offense of his own. The crowd got into things and went from sort of apathetic to full on chanting for the Undertaker by the end, and the image of Bray Wyatt recovering during a ten count by rising into his crab walk, only for the Undertaker to sit up in his Michael Myers inspired fashion, is one for the ages. There were some creative reversals as well — Undertaker was able to turn Sister Abigail into a huge chokeslam, and later secured the victory by reversing the same move into a Tombstone piledriver.

While it is arguable that Wyatt would have benefitted from a win here, and that perhaps Wyatt should have even been the one to defeat the Streak and carry the Undertaker's legacy as the supernatural force in WWE, the two superstars were able to put those debates aside for the sake of putting on a great WrestleMania match.